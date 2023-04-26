 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - St. James’ Park

CHN Radio Episode 204: The Sweet Taste of Complete Domination

Fact: This podcast is more about Spurs than Newcastle

By Elijah Newsome
| Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle United news and talk about the absolute butt-whooping Newcastle gave Spurs. The boys also preview Newcastle’s upcoming match against Everton, which could be another step closer to securing Champions League football!

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

Newcastle United Team News

Everton vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle to pay players bonuses if they qualify for Europe

Newcastle United Analysis & Longform

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 32

