Everton vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points

Must win game for Newcas—yeah, cut bait.

Newcastle are the third-best team in the Freaking Premier League. Everton are not. In fact, Everton are the third-worst in the English Premier League and surely closer to playing Championship football than they are to playing in the Champions League.

Now, please, don’t get too cocky, Geordies.

This is a special preview because we teamed up with the lads from Royal Blue Mersey to cook some Q&A content ahead of a midweek game that nobody really cares about because, you know, folks have to go to work on Friday no matter how this silly thing we call a football match ends between Magpies and Toffees.

Luckily, we don’t have to go to work because our work comes down to putting together a bunch of words and blasting them toward the wifi waves for you to read and enjoy, which is really no work at all.

You can read a bunch of things the lads over from Royal Blue Mersey had to say about their team in our Q&A with them here.

You can also read our words on Newcastle at their crib, by following this link. Enjoy the read. Keep coming.

Howe took to the microphones and addressed the most pressing questions by the media on Wednesday, ahead of the matchup against Everton at Goodison Park scheduled for Thursday, April 27th.

You can read everything Howe had to say here, as part of our pre-match coverage.

Probable Lineups

FotMob.com predictions at the upcoming Starting XIs from the Magpies and the Toffees are in, so let’s go through what could be coming from Newcastle’s Eddie Howe.

Lineup Notes

Not Available: Krafth (knee), Saint-Maximin (hamstring)

Krafth (knee), Saint-Maximin (hamstring) Doubtful: Schar (hamstring)

Talking Points

As I said in the intro, we cooked a special preview with our brothers from Liverpool over Blue Royal Mersey.

They asked us some questions, and we replied to them here.

We asked them some questions, and they offered their thoughts here.

We’ll be back with the usual format next weekend when Newcastle hosts Southampton. Or maybe, we won’t. You never know!

CHN Predicted Lineup

GK Pope

DEF Trippier - Schar - Botman - Targett

MID Longstaff - Bruno - Willock

WNG Murphy - Joelinton

FWD Isak

Newcastle XI

Everton XI

Date : Thursday, April 27th

: Thursday, April 27th Kick-off : 19:45 BST / 2:45 EST

: 19:45 BST / 2:45 EST Location : Goodison Park, Liverpool (England)

: Goodison Park, Liverpool (England) Broadcasts: fuboTV (CAN) — USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App (USA) — BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2 (UK)

For all your international watching needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.

Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.

Howay the Lads!