Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 29

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 29! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week's update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here's our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Newcastle claims the best win of the match day by winning at home versus the fifth-placed team on the EPL table. The CHIP has had the top three as they are for several weeks and now the EPL table matches that ranking.

For the EPL table, Man Utd has six points available from their next two matches against Brentford and Everton while Tottenham only have a single match against Brighton during the same timeframe. If the Red Devils come away with a greater point haul from these matches, then the EPL and CHIP will agree on the top four squads and Manchester United will still have a game in hand versus the Spurs.

Brentford is the surprising squad nipping at Manchester United’s heels. Their tie away at the AMEX is another solid display in a season of great results. Don’t sleep on the Bees for Europe. The CHIP thinks this will happen.

The CHIP is also predicting the Spurs fall off the pace over their next four matches. A total of three points from Bournemouth and none from Brighton (their next match as previously referenced), Newcastle, and Man United would not be a surprise and the open door needed for Brighton, Liverpool, and Brentford to come up to Tottenham and eventually pass them on the table.

Aston Villa’s win at Stamford Bridge should also not be considered a surprise based on form or the CHIP. Chelsea rank 11th on both the EPL and CHIP tables. The CHIP has consistently had Chelsea as a mid-table squad regardless of their EPL point total during the season. Fulham is currently above Villa in the EPL but it would not be a surprise if that changed with Mitrovic’s suspension impacting Fulham’s future for many matches.

David Moyes can leverage West Ham’s win versus Southampton for some talking points and attempt at job security but the CHIP is not impressed. Every squad should beat the worst team in the league at home and so very little CHIP power is awarded for that result.

Leicester, Wolverhampton, and West Ham are essentially tied on the CHIP table but Leicester have the modicum amount of power necessary to sit outside the bottom three as West Ham languish just above the cellar-dwellers, Southampton.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD29.