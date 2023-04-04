 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Filed under:

CHN Radio Episode 201 - Time Wasting!

Fact: Joe Willock showers with soap and body wash

By Elijah Newsome
/ new
the ultimate bromance
| Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle news and review this past weekend’s match against Manchester United. The boys then preview Wednesday’s match against West Ham United

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

We look forward to talking with you. Howay the Lads!

