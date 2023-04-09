Inter Milan plotting bid for Allan Saint-Maximin

There might be a suitor for Newcastle’s no. 1 odd-man out next summer.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Inter Milan want to double down on their interest in Newcastle’s French winger Allan Saint-Maximin by submitting an offer for the player to the Magpies next summer.

Some clubs (including teams from Italy’s Serie A) already showed interest in landing ASM last winter, although they only tried to get the forward on a loan deal through the end of this season back then.

Newcastle wasn’t interested in such business, with Howe reluctant to lose the likes of Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey, let alone also having to part ways with a first-teamer in ASM for the second half of the campaign.

Jones wrote in his piece, published on Apr. 3rd, that “Inter Milan are keen on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.” According to Jones, the forward “impressed the Italian club’s scouts who were present at St James’ Park to see him (against Man Utd on Apr. 2nd).”

More interestingly, just in case Inter lose their interest in ASM, is the fact that Jones mentions Sevilla and AC Milan as two other clubs that wanted to land Saint-Maximin “on loan with options in January.” However, Jones thinks “Inter are more serious as they contemplate a summer bid.”

It doesn’t take a genius to envision Newcastle selling some of their most-valuable, least-used players in upcoming transfer windows in order to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules going forward. ASM clearly fits the bill.

To the reported interest in ASM by Inter, Jones also shared some intel about potential arrivals at SJP, name-dropping the likes of Harvey Barnes (Leicester), Scott McTominay (Man Utd), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), and Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) as “potential recruits” for next summer.

Jones thinks Newcastle are “stepping up efforts to find younger talent,” adding that Southampton’s head of youth recruitment Dan Rice has been “earmarked as the man to help them,” in another potential addition to the Magpies stuff come July.