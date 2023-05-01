Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — Match Report: Magpies come from behind, stay on course for Top-4

Callum Wilson was Newcastle’s hero once again, coming off the bench to score twice in a stunning second-half comeback against Southampton.

After thrashing both Tottenham and Everton in the space of four days, Newcastle hosted Southampton. Third vs Bottom it should be easy right? Wrong.

The atmosphere was rather flat in the first half and so was the performance, Newcastle were loose in possession and Southampton were winning the second balls. Romeo Lavia was particularly impressive, realizing the danger of Bruno Guimaraes and his influence on this Newcastle side, the Southampton midfielder was quick to let his Newcastle counterpart know he wasn’t in for an easy afternoon.

Anthony Gordon came in for his first start at St James’ Park, and created the home side’s best chances of the first half.

Newcastle did not have a shot on target in the first half, though, as Gordon missed their best opportunity. Played through by Alexander Isak, the winger shot low past Alex McCarthy and hit the left post.

The visitors sent St James’ Park into shock, as Lavia won the ball off Guimaraes in midfield to set Carlos Alcaraz away, shifting the ball wide to Kamaldeen Sulemana and he squared for Stuart Armstrong, who nipped in front of Kieran Trippier, to turn home from inside the six-yard box.

A sloppy moment from Newcastle punished, as the Premier League strugglers looked to fight for survival.

Gordon was hooked off at halftime and replaced by Wilson. Newcastle looked like a different side and St. James’ Park began to roar, which gave the home side the motivation they needed as they continued to pressure Southampton’s defense.

It didn’t take long for Wilson to make an impact, Isak pulled the ball across from the left and Wilson side-footed home. A tidy finish indeed.

Once Newcastle got one, there was a sense they’d win comfortably.

The Magpies dominated the second half and Southampton just couldn’t cope. Joe Willock saw a low shot saved and Wilson had a header tipped over. The striker thought he had given the hosts the lead when he poked in, but a lengthy check from the VAR found he was in an offside position after the ball had ricocheted off Miguel Almiron. If it was clear and obvious, it shouldn’t take so long to come to a decision.

Just five minutes later, though, a Trippier corner was headed on by Botman and rebounded off Theo Walcott and into his own net.

Wilson then wrapped up the points seconds later by rounding McCarthy and tapping in. It was quite comical defending from Southampton, as Nick Pope launched the ball towards Willock, who tussled with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the Southampton midfield could only stab it to Wilson who made no mistake with the finish.

Newcastle are seven points away from confirming Champions League football for next season. Two wins should probably do it with their impressive goal difference.

Next up is Arsenal at St. James’ Park. The Gunners have lost the top spot to Manchester City and have a midweek game against Chelsea, they’re wounded, and that can be an encouraging thing for NUFC.