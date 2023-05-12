 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CHN Radio Episode 206: Maybe Arsenal Could Win the League?

Fact: Fabian Schar and Granit Xhaka share a pillow pet

By Elijah Newsome
Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
swiss guys doing swiss things
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle United news and talk about Newcastle’s loss to Arsenal and preview Newcastle’s match against Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United!

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

