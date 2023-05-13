Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 35

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 35! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Arsenal FC’s win at St James’ Park was by far the strongest power display of the weekend. Defeating the third-place team at their place serves as one of the strongest displays of the season and carries them at least temporarily back to the top of the CHIP table.

Manchester United’s loss at the Hammers has further dragged the Red Devils behind Liverpool on the CHIP table. Based on current form, the CHIP’s placing the Reds over Man Utd may yet be prophetic.

The win by West Ham pulls them out of the muck and well away from the relegation places on the CHIP and almost certainly safe on the English Premier League table.

The CHIP algorithm continues to hold Leeds a bit ahead of its ranking in the EPL. They tied Newcastle earlier in the season at SJP. Does this create any concern for your expectations for the coming match?

Southampton is almost certainly done and the CHIP does not believe Leicester have looked any better than 19th. Can they raise their play in the final three?

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD35.