Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 36

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 36! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Brighton were the clear CHIP power-winners of MD36 after defeating second-place Arsenal FC at The Emirates. It matched Manchester City’s win at the same venue and it ranked just behind Brentford’s win at The Etihad as the best power result for the season.

Q: What is black and white and red all over?

A: Brighton v. Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The Magpie’s victory in the make-up game from MD25 is the second-greatest CHIP result since the last update. Therefore, Brighton earns the rare distinction of winning the best CHIP result as well as having the second-best result being earned against them within the same week.

Aston Villa’s win at Villa Park over Tottenham at the weekend came in third for power.

Southampton have been off the pace on the CHIP for months and the math has finally caught up with them now that they are officially down and out. The CHIP maintained Leicester in the bottom three even when the EPL table had them out of the regulation places recently. But now the two tables agree again with the Foxes looking vulnerable in 19th.

The CHIP is not overly impressed with Bournemouth’s path to safety to date but the Cherries fans won’t care. Otherwise, the race for the other drop spot on the CHIP is also a toss-up between Everton, Leeds, and Nott Forest. It sure looks like it will go down to the final Sunday. The CHIP continues to suggest it could be any of the three in the end.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD36.