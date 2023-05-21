Eddie Howe nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has earned a nomination for the Premier League’s Manager of the Season award for the second season in a row.

After being hired by the new Saudi Arabia-backed board of Newcastle, Howe pulled off a remarkable turnaround of the Magpies last season propelling the team to an impressive 11th-place finish.

This year, Howe has continued to work his magic, guiding Newcastle to a remarkable third place in the Premier League standings with only two games left to play and a very real chance of featuring in next year’s Champions League.

Who gets your vote for @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season?



Mikel Arteta

️ Roberto De Zerbi

Unai Emery

Pep Guardiola

Eddie Howe

Marco Silva#PLAwards | ️ https://t.co/8G6E3SJIqQ pic.twitter.com/SLw3nFMBcq — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2023

Eddie Howe, renowned for his successful tenure at AFC Bournemouth, recently celebrated a significant milestone in his managerial career, surpassing 250 Premier League games managed. Howe is on the verge of leading Newcastle to their best finish in the English top-flight since the 2002/03 season when the club secured an admirable third place under the management of the legendary Sir Bobby Robson, matching such a feat if he and his squad can retain their current place in the EPL standings.

Competing against some of the league’s most esteemed managers, Eddie Howe finds himself on a six-man shortlist for the Manager of the Season award.

Joining him in this distinguished group are Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, Mikel Arteta representing Arsenal, Unai Emery from Aston Villa, Roberto De Zerbi leading Brighton & Hove Albion, and Marco Silva, the head coach of Fulham. Only Howe, Guardiola, Arteta, and Silva have completed the full season on the bench of their teams, with De Zerbi and Emery being hired midway through the campaign.

Eddie Howe’s nomination for the Manager of the Season award underscores his impact on Newcastle United and the strides the club has made under his leadership.

The announcement of the winner is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30th, and you still have the opportunity of participating in the selection process by submitting your vote over here until 12 pm (UK time) on Monday, May 22nd.