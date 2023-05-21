Kieran Trippier nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

Newcastle United’s stout defender and undefeatable leader, Kieran Trippier, has earned a nomination for the highly coveted Premier League Player of the Season award for the 2022/23 campaign.

Trippier’s exceptional performances in the right-back position have had a profound impact on the Magpies' season, both defensively and offensively, solidifying his place as an indispensable asset to the team and helping the squad to reach places they had not inhabited for the past 20 years.

BREAKING: The nominees for the Premier League Barclays Player of the Season award are in! pic.twitter.com/QsVcFitcDY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2023

Through this weekend, the 32-year-old has showcased his unwavering commitment by featuring in every single Premier League match for Newcastle United. In fact, Trippier has been so unrelentingly consistent and determined that the England international has only missed a mere 72 minutes of top-flight action.

Moreover, Trippier has played an instrumental role in the team’s defensive resilience, contributing to an impressive tally of 13 clean sheets to date with just two games left in the Magpies' schedule. In addition to his defensive prowess, Trippier has also proven himself as a threat going forward, providing crucial assists on seven occasions while scoring one goal this year.

Trippier has captained Newcastle since arriving in Tyneside last year, and under his guidance, NUFC went on to string a monster run of six consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League earlier this season between Nov. 12th and Jan. 21st, a testament to Trippier’s influence both as a defender and as a leader of this team.

Among the outstanding talents shortlisted for the Player of the Season award, Trippier stands shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the league’s finest. The seven-man shortlist includes formidable names such as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, Harry Kane representing Tottenham Hotspur, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United, and the talented duo from Arsenal, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

The announcement of the winner is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th, and you still have the opportunity of participating in the selection process by submitting your vote over here.