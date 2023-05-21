Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, Premier League Young Player of the Season nominees

Newcastle United’s rising stars, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, have been nominated and named contenders for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the 2022/23 campaign.

Both aged 23, these two individuals made their way to Newcastle last summer, with Botman arriving from Ligue 1’s Lille, and Isak joining from La Liga’s Real Sociedad and breaking the club’s highest-ever transfer fee on his way to Tyneside.

In their debut campaigns in the English top-flight division, they have left an indelible mark, showcasing their immense potential and making significant contributions to their team’s success already through the present campaign.

Alexander Isak, the Swedish sensational forward, saw his tenure at Newcastle throttled a bit because of nagging injuries but after he was able to deal with them and after leaving them in his rearview mirror, he’s been absolutely unstoppable. Having found the back of the net ten times in just 20 league appearances, Isak has proven to be a lethal finisher and a constant threat to opposing defenses. His skill, speed, and clinical ability—peep the beauty at Everton for a quick glimpse at the full Isak Experience—in front of goal have earned him accolades and positioned him as a key figure in Newcastle’s attacking lineup now and into the very deep future.

On the other end of the pitch, Sven Botman has been a pillar in Newcastle’s stout and league-leading defense. The Dutch center-back has displayed maturity beyond his years, making a remarkable 34 appearances (33 of them starting) and aiding the Magpies in securing an impressive 13 clean sheets, tied with Arsenal FC for the third-most as a team in the Premier League this season. With his commanding presence, aerial prowess, and ability to read the game, Botman has established himself as an integral part of Newcastle United’s backline—and he’s just getting started.

Two players that have made a huge impact.



Sven Botman and Alexander Isak have been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award!



Well deserved, lads! pic.twitter.com/9VpMKSIbdj — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 18, 2023

Joining Botman and Isak on the shortlist are several other talented youngsters from top Premier League clubs. Arsenal boasts an impressive representation with three players in contention: the dynamic duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, both 21 years old, and the gifted playmaker Martin Odegaard, aged 24. Brighton & Hove Albion is also represented by two promising prospects, Moises Caicedo, aged 21, and Alexis Mac Allister, aged 24. Additionally, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, a 22-year-old forward and probable Player of the Season, completes the list of nominees.

The announcement of the winner is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th, and you still have the opportunity of participating in the selection process by submitting your vote over here.