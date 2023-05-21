 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League

Filed under:

CHN Radio Episode 207: Champions League Bound?

Fact: This podcast is already out of date

By Elijah Newsome
/ new
hes magic
| Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle United news and talk about Newcastle’s matches against Leeds and Brighton and preview Newcastle’s match against Leicester as the club pushes for Champions League Football.

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

