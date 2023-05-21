Liverpool’s draw virtually clinches Champions League for Newcastle

It’s (almost) happening, Geordies.

Liverpool hosted Aston Villa on Saturday for their second-to-last game of the season and last match at Anfield for the 2022/23 campaign.

In classic Liverpool fashion, somehow they made the matchup last more than 100 minutes instead of the regular 90 but not even then could they outscore the visiting Villans, earning just one point after drawing the game 1-1.

It could have been an emotional afternoon inside Anfield, but it was a plain emotional day. Yes, Bobby Firmino will be missed but also forgotten in a few months. What Pool fans will definitely and truly miss is listening to the glorious Champions League hymn. Isn’t that a beautiful song?

Such tune will instead be played at St James’ Park next season as long as Newcastle gets one point from their next two games (Monday vs. Leicester, Sunday at Chelsea) or even if NUFC lose both matchups and Liverpool don’t put around four or five goals (LOL) past Southampton in the final weekend of play.

Of course, Liverpool celebrated Firmino’s farewell as if they had clinched a top-4 finish, which nope. Unai denied them such privilege, although at the end of the day it’s Liverpool’s own fault. I mean, you had like 36 games before yesterday’s to get something like one more point, but you didn’t. Alas.

Not only are Liverpool sending Firmino packing, they also ditched his 89th-minute effort with an overall subpar performance against a squad in Aston Villa’s sitting in 7th to the Reds’ fifth position and eight points behind Liverpool. Talk about underperforming.

Firmino will now play one last game donning the gorgeous Liverpool kit in the least desirable place, away at bottom-dwellers Southampton inside St Mary’s Stadium.

Here’s hoping Firmino, still in his prime and yet to turn 32 years old, can find a new home when he’s valued and where he can play top-tier European football next season. It looks like Liverpool will not be willing or capable to provide him with that. Ugh.

Goodbye Bobby, goodbye Champions League.