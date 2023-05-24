Kieran Trippier named NUFC Player of the Year for 2022/23 season

Kieran Trippier, England international, renowned defender, and leader of an army of European warriors has been awarded Newcastle United’s official Player of the Year for the unforgettable 2022/23 season.

Despite stiff competition from his teammates in Eddie Howe’s squad—as many 25 players were in serious contention for the trophy, ain’t gonna lie about that—Trippier emerged as deserving of this prestigious accolade in his first full season at St. James’ Park.

Trippier has put together a stout campaign, has always stayed cool, calmed, and collected, and he’s consistently delivering the goodies for a defense that all of a sudden turned into the best unit in the nation and all across the continent.

Playing a vital role in the Premier League’s sauciest D alongside Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn for the most part, with Nick Pope guarding their backs, Trippier missed less than 80 minutes of top-flight action throughout the season. See what I was saying?

LEADER.



Kieran Trippier has been named Newcastle United's Player of the Season for 2022/23!



Congratulations, @trippier2! pic.twitter.com/LzMu3KiAtH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2023

Trippier has also been nominated for the coveted Premier League Player of the Season award, which I’m sorry but is no joke. This recognition further solidifies his status as one of the league’s standout players, full stop.

Before joining Newcastle United in Jan. 2022 from Atletico Madrid, Trippier started his pro footy days at Man City’s youth academy although he finally made his breakthrough during his loan spells at Barnsley and Burnley. He joined the latter side in 2012, spent three years there, and was then purchased by Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 after a magnificent run at Turf Moor.

In 2019, Trippier made a high-profile move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, although he couldn’t stop the itch from a return to his native England and he ended up, wisely, joining NUFC a little over a year ago willing to lead the mob to places they’d not inhabited in decades.

By winning Newcastle’s PotY award, Trippier is joining a list packed full of geniuses that already featured the likes of Fabricio Coloccini, Shay Given, Alan Shearer, Nobby Solano, Paul Gascoigne, Peter Beardsley, and Kevin Keegan among a plethora of other Tyneside legends.

Here’s hoping for much more of this silly good stuff to come!