Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier called up for England qualifiers

The Premier League will be over next weekend but two senior Magpies will keep balling through the month of June after getting called up by England manager Gareth Southgate to take part in their nation's EURO Qualifiers scheduled for next month.

Both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier have been called up for the upcoming EURO 2024 Qualifiers to be played in mid-June by the Three Lions, as the former will be making a return to the England senior squad from the last time Gareth Southgate counted on him ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and the latter will re-join the side after getting called up back in March for the first set of qualifiers played this calendar year.

Wilson’s fine form throughout April and May has earned him an international recall after getting overtaken by Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the last list, while Trippier—a Premier League Player of the Season nominee—will join him for the European Championship qualifying double-header against Malta and North Macedonia.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope, who made it to the WC squad along with his two teammates, will miss the mid-June games getting replaced in Southgate’s list by Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone.

England defeated both Italy (2-1 in Naples) and Ukraine (2-0 in London) back in March and leads Group C of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with six points in two games, three clear of second-place Italy with three points earned through their first two matches. North Macedonia is third with three points, followed by Ukraine and Malta with no points wrapping up the group.

Three Lions Qualifier Games

Malta v England — Friday, June 16

England v North Macedonia — Monday, June 19

England Squad for Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson