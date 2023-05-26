 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League
they did it boys
Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

CHN Radio Episode 208: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FOOTY

Fact: Newcastle are a good football team.

By Elijah Newsome
What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle United news and talk about Newcastle clinching Champions League football first the first time in 20 years after drawing Leicester. The boys also talk about some club news and preview the last match of the season against Chelsea.

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify!

