Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 37

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 37! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Every team has now played 37 Premier League matches. The CHIP algorithm measures how consistently each squad performs as compared to all of the other squads. Teams such as Newcastle and Brentford are less likely to lose but then are less likely to win than the teams around them on the EPL table. They are rewarded on the CHIP for their consistency in getting a result.

This is the first report since early September that all squads have played the same number of matches, and it only took 37 of 38 matchdays. Sheesh.

For MD37, Nottingham Forest won the day with their victory over Arsenal at City Ground. The CHIP power earned moved them out of the bottom three just as the victory moved them to safety in the EPL.

The Bees' win over Tottenham in London was the second-best result of the match day. Brentford is in the top six for consistency. They just needed a few more of those ties to have become wins to be equally ranked on the EPL table.

Regarding top-four teams, if both Man Utd and Liverpool win their final matches, then Man U would go back above Liverpool on the CHIP table on the strength of their win earning more power than a win Liverpool would have over the 20th-ranked team this weekend. At that point, the top four on the CHIP and EPL tables would include the same teams.

The bottom three sides on both tables currently match. All eyes are on this end of the table with one match to be played since all other major placements are already decided.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD37.