Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle — Match Report: What a Season!

Anthony Gordon’s first goal for the club earned Newcastle United a 1-1 draw against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

A midfield glued together as injuries took their toll on a soon-to-be Champions League team (never get sick of saying that). Elliot Anderson, Gordon, and Bruno Guimaraes made up the three in midfield. It was Anderson who made a run-off Allan Saint-Maximin after a trademark Fabian Schar cross-field pass, Anderson then played a superb ball to Gordon who tapped in from close range.

Cue, “ANT-ON-Y Gordon running down the wing!” chants raining down from the away end, bathed in the London sunshine. They weren’t bothered about what the score would be, they could relax knowing they’d be watching Newcastle in the Champions League next season (yes, I said it again).

Miggy Almiron could’ve added to his tally. In reality, he probably should’ve had a hat trick!

Chelsea fought back with an own goal by Kieran Trippier after failing to deal with a delivery into the box properly. A day for celebration for Newcastle, but Eddie Howe will be disappointed with the way they conceded at the Bridge.

The second half was the absolute definition of players having their flip-flops on, as it was a non-event. That didn’t stop the Geordies from singing loud and proud for their side.

As the final whistle blew, the usually calm and reserved Howe finally let loose and showed some real passion toward the traveling supporters. What a job Howe has done at Newcastle, and rightly got a chance to show just what this season has meant to him.

If last season was just the start of this eye-watering project, and this campaign one of laying the foundations—we can’t wait for next season.

The expectations will rightly rise but if Newcastle overachieve again next season, we will be talking about an incredibly special season indeed.