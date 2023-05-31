CHN Community Poll: Newcastle United’s 2022/23 MVP

It’s been 18 months since a Middle Eastern region took over Newcastle United. Some lads from Saudi Arabia decided to put their eyes on Tyneside knowing the huge upside of the area in the context of this thing we call football.

The newcomers respected the traditions, boosted the whole organization, and helped NUFC grow organically for a few months on their way to avoiding relegation one year ago. Who would have told that Newcastle would be clinching a top-4 finish so shortly after that already-unbelievably-miraculous season?

But here we are now, my friends. Newcastle is a Champions League town and United are a Champions League club. See it to believe it.

With the 2022/23 season in the books, it’s now time to reflect before we start doing it all over again, this time across Europe after announcing the arrival of a plethora of top-tier players lured by the bright lights of SJP and the harmonious rhythm of the UEFA Champions League.

We will be covering the season that was through the next few days and weeks bringing you opinions from the lads writing and podcasting here at Coming Home United, but we wanted to kick reviews off by giving you the first word of our recap.

We’re starting with the most important award there is: the Most Valuable Player of the season for Newcastle United in the 2022/23 campaign. We have narrowed the field a bit, but we hope to have covered the most prominent names while not watering down the field too much. Here are your candidates and the poll.

Drop any comments in the section below, let us know about who got snubbed, who deserved a call (Allan Saint-Maximin? Jacob Murphy? Anyone else?), or anything else you want to share with the Magpie Faithful.

Please, cast your vote before it’s too late!

Who was Newcastle's Most Valuable Player for the 2022/23 season? Nick Pope

Burn / Botman / Schar

Kieran Trippier

Joelinton

Bruno

Sean Longstaff

Miguel Almiron

Alexander Isak

