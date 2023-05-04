Callum Wilson named Newcastle United Player of the Month for April

Callum Wilson has been named FUN88 Player of the Month for April, as voted for by the fans of Newcastle United and following Alexander Isak’s win last month.

The England international has put together an astonishing collection of performances through the last four weeks donning Black and White stripes. He bagged eight goals and truth be told, you could have easily thought you were watching a certain Cyan Mancunian forward instead of a Magpie lad at times.

Wilson scored once in NUFC’s 2-0 win against Man Utd to open the month and then proceeded to add seven more bangers to his April tally, including braces against West Ham, Everton, and Southampton. Not bad, Callum!

Wilson praised his teammates in a month that saw the Magpies score 22 times as a team.

“April has been a great month for us with some huge results against big teams,” Wilson said. “We have been firing goals in and to be playing a big role, getting on the scoresheet, is what any striker wants to be doing.”

Newcastle played seven games through April, with five remaining on their schedule and before confirming their presence in next year’s UEFA Champions League—yes, you read that right, the Magpies are going places.

“As a team, we have been creating goals and chances through so many different players and there have been big performances from individuals and the team overall,” Wilson continued. “We are on a high from recent results and need to keep that going into May. There are big games in the coming weeks with no easy matches.”

Wilson also had some warm words to share with the Newcastle fanatics, saying that the team “will go into games confident, knowing the fans are behind us as we look to finish the season in a strong position.

“April was a good month and we need to make sure those wins and performances continue in May,” finished Wilson.

Congrats, Callum!