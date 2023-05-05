 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CHN Radio Episode 205: The Isak + Wilson Glitch

By Elijah Newsome
Brentford FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
best bromance ever
Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle United news and talk about Newcastle’s dominant week against Everton and Southampton The boys also preview Newcastle’s upcoming match against Arsenal and discuss whether or not Newcastle can finish in second (they won’t lol)

