Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 34

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 34! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Manchester City won the matchday as their victory away at Craven Cottage was the strongest show of power. Add to that the make-up match against West Ham, Blue Manchester is now at the top of both the English Premier League and CHIP tables.

LiVARpool had the second-best power pull for the match day by defeating the Spurs at Anfield in such a crazy manner as that game played out. This win coupled with Man United dropping their make-up game against Brighton moves the Reds into the CHIP’s top four.

If both teams win out, Man United would move back above Liverpool but are there more “twists and shouts” to come in the season between these two clubs?

Leicester’s tie versus the Toffees at the King Power garnered the Foxes a point that moved them out of the bottom three on the EPL table. The CHIP is not convinced that their move will not end up being temporary and keeps them in 19th just above Southampton and just behind Everton.

Everton, Nottingham, and Leeds are all still about even, and any could yet finalize in the bottom three on either table. You can just about stick a fork in the Saints. They look done.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD34.