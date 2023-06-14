Share All sharing options for: OFFICIAL: Feyenoord get Yankuba Minteh on loan from Newcastle

Newcastle United confirmed the acquisition of former Odense Boldklub forward Yankuba Minteh to kick the week off, and Feyenoord followed suit by announcing the loan of the youngster to their club for the 2023/24 season.

“I am looking forward to playing for the reigning Dutch champion,” Minteh told Feyenoord’s official media. “It is an honor to wear the Feyenoord shirt. I am grateful for this opportunity and will do everything I can to improve as a footballer. I am sure that Feyenoord will help me achieve my goals – just as I am convinced that I can in turn help Feyenoord in its sporting ambitions.”

The Gambian forward completed a move to Tyneside ahead of next season by a fee initially quoted at €7m.

Minteh arrives at Newcastle—or better said for now, Feyenoord— from OB Odense of the Danish Superliga having scored four goals and assisted six bangers in the competition.

OB Odense of the Danish top-flight division—Minteh’s current club—shouldn’t be mistaken for KV Oostende, the organization in which Newcastle’s owners from Saudi Arabia (PIF) are seemingly interested in acquiring shares as we reported back in April, which got relegated from Belgium’s Jupiler League to the second division this season.

Minteh will join Feyenoord at the start of the preparation for the new season and spend the full year in Holland with the champions.

NUFC sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said that the club is”very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential,” adding that the lad “has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark,” and that he “has a promising career ahead of him.”

Explaining the choice of Feyenoord as his next step, Ashworth revealed that it was picked because it’s a club “that also has a strong development record of its own.”

Howay Yankuba!