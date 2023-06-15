Premier League 2023-24 Schedule: Newcastle get home opener!

The Premier League released the schedule for the upcoming 2023/24 season on Thursday, June 15. Newcastle United will kick the campaign off at St James’ Park with a home opener against Aston Villa.

Following their debut matchup, the Magpies will have to face the reigning champs Man City away from home and at the Etihad before they wrap up a murderous August by hosting Liverpool on the final weekend of the month.

#PLFixtures for the 2023/24 season have arrived! — Premier League (@premierleague) June 15, 2023

The first back-to-back at SJP will take place at the end of November (vs. Chelsea) and the start of December (vs. Man Utd) while Newcastle would have to make up for that with a road trip away from home following those two matches and visiting Everton and Tottenham in a span of five days.

Newcastle will end the season with four reasonably easy games, which should bode well for Eddie Howe and the lads when it comes to putting together a strong finish to the campaign. SJP will close its doors early next May, as the Magpies will go on the road for the season finale at Brentford with the final home game scheduled for May 11 when Newcastle will host Brighton.

NUFC 2023/24 Premier League Fixtures

12/08/2023 17:30 Aston Villa (h)

19/08/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)

26/08/2023 15:00 Liverpool (h)

02/09/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)

16/09/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)

23/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United (a)

30/09/2023 15:00 Burnley (h)

07/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)

21/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

28/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

04/11/2023 15:00 Arsenal (h)

11/11/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

25/11/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)

02/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)

05/12/2023 19:45 Everton (a)

09/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

16/12/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)

23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town (a)

26/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)

13/01/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)

30/01/2024 19:45 Aston Villa (a)

03/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town (h)

10/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

17/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal (a)

02/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea (a)

16/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

30/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United (h)

03/04/2024 19:45 Everton (h)

06/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a)

13/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

20/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)

27/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United (h)

04/05/2024 15:00 Burnley (a)

11/05/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)

19/05/2024 16:00 Brentford (a)