Newcastle expected to retain Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, and Loris Karius

Newcastle United announced some of their in-house plans for the upcoming 2023/24 season, revealing the players who will be leaving the club and who got extended a contract to stay in the club next season.

Among those departing are Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff, younger brother of Sean.

Clark joined Newcastle from Aston Villa in Aug. 2016 and he will leave the Magpies having appeared in 127 games while scoring 11 goals across all competitions.

Matty Longstaff, an academy product debuted with the first team in Oct. 2019 and he scored his first-ever goal on his debut again on top of everything. All in all, he leaves the club with four goals through 20 apps.

Newcastle has exercised options to retain the services of Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie for another season, while the Magpies board has also offered contract extensions to Paul Dummett and Loris Karius. Dan Burn’s contract has been automatically extended based on appearances last season.

Chris Wood, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest during the latter half of the previous season, will make a permanent move to the club on July 1st as announced by his future club a few days ago.