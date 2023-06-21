International Magpie Roundup: June 18 through 20

Miguel Almiron (Paraguay)

Match: PAR vs Nicaragua (Friendly)

Miggy shined the brightest in his nation’s friendly against Nicaragua on Sunday, dominating their foes on their way to a 2-0 triumph in the Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

Almiron played the full 90 minutes, scored the first goal of Paraguay already into the second half (62nd minute), and stayed on the pitch to watch Fabian Balbuena put a second netter in with 15 minutes to go in the game.

With no more international games on Paraguay’s schedule for the remainder of the summer, Miggy will hit the road and go on a well-deserved vacation before getting back to work with the rest of his Magpie teammates once the pre-season activities of the Tyneside club get going in a couple of weeks.

Bruno & Joelinton (Brazil)

Match: BRA vs Senegal (Friendly)

After making his debut with the Brazil senior national team last Saturday and wasting no time by scoring his first-ever international goal, Joelinton started his second outing on Tuesday only to get benched in the second half of Senegal’s 4-2 upset of the South American nation.

The game, played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal, featured Joelinton and fellow Magpie Bruno sharing the midfield though they could do nothing to stop a side led by Sadio Mane that doubled them on the scoreboard by hitting four goals in 90 minutes.

Bruno completed the game and both men will hit the road on their way to some days off before rejoining Newcastle for the pre-season part of their personal schedules.

Kieran Trippier & Callum Wilson (England)

Match: ENG vs North Macedonia (EURO 2024 Qualifiers)

The Three Lions returned home to host their foes at Old Trafford and they absolutely demolished the visitors with a 7-0 final result to which Bukayo Saka contributed a hat-trick.

Harry Kane’s brace and goals by Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips (remember him?) wrapped things up with Callum Wilson entering the pitch replacing captain Kane for the final quarter of an hour. Trippier spent a good old 90-minute off-day on the bench. Well earned, I guess.

Sven Botman (Netherlands)

Match: NED vs Italy (Nations League 3rd-Place Game)

As ridiculous as it sounds, Botman didn’t play for his country on Sunday’s all-losers game against Italy... in his home nation of all places. Seriously.

Ronald Koeman decided against using Botman, denying him his senior international debut for the nth time, and of course, losing a 2-3 game that saw the Netherlands finish outside the top-3 teams of the latest UEFA Nations League.

A Joselu-led Spain (no typo) wrapped up their run with a win against Croatia in the penalty shootout later on Sunday. Joselu opened the shootout for the Iberians scoring the first penalty for his nation before they went on to beat their foes 5-4 after a scoreless draw through extra time.

Fabian Schar (Switzerland)

Match: SWI vs Romania (EURO 2024 Qualifiers)

Switzerland couldn’t beat Romania at home after getting limited to a 2-2 draw... in which Schar didn’t get a second of playing time.

The same happened to the Magpie defender in the first international game of the window a few days ago, so it’s nil-for-two for him in June games as he now goes on vacation for a few days.

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Match: SWE vs Austria (EURO 2024 Qualifiers)

As incredible as it sounds, Sweden lost their qualy game at Austria 2-0 even with Alexander Isak returning to the side and starting for the Swede contingent inside the Erns Happel Stadion in Vienna.

Christophe Baumgartner was the man tasked with pulling off the upset, and his brace was more than enough to out-perform a well beaten Sweden side that will need to get things right before it’s too late on their way to qualifying for EURO 2024.

Isak was replaced right after the 75th minute with Austria’s two goals coming in the final 10 minutes of the match. Ugh.

Martin Dubravka (Slovakia)

Match: SLO vs Liechtenstein (EURO 2024 Qualifiers)

Dubravka got another start, earned another clean sheet, and helped his team beat their foes 1-0. Not a lot more to report here.