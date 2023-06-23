 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CHN Radio Episode 210: Saudi Arabian Spending Spree

Fac: The PIF are not splashing the cash on me

By Elijah Newsome
Karim Benzema Official Reception at Al-Ittihad
Movement to Saudi Arabia is coming thick and fast. But what does it mean?
Photo by Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN R

adio for ya! Josh and Elijah begin the offseason content by giving you an episode full of news, notes, and rumors. The boys talk about the latest Newcastle news and also give their thoughts on the transfer window, Newcastle’s movement in the window, and what they predict will happen for the rest of the summer.

