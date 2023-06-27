Newcastle close to agreement for Tino Livramento of Southampton

Newcastle United have opened talks with relegated-side Southampton for the acquisition of right-back Tino Livramento, according to David Ornstein and Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic in a report they released on Monday.

Newcastle have reportedly submitted an offer of around £15m according to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail, although the reporter also revealed that Southampton have valued Livramento at £25m.

Livramento, still 20 years old, didn’t play for Soton that much last season after suffering an ACL injury that limited him to appearing in just two games.

The right-back, a Chelsea Academy product, joined Southampton in Aug. 2021 on a five-year contract. During his time with the south coast club, he has accumulated 34 appearances.

Signing Livramento means Newcastle would be adding the youngster to fellow prospect Harrison Ashby, who they signed from West Ham United for a fee of £2 million last January.

The talks between Newcastle United and Southampton indicate a potential transfer agreement for Livramento might be close.

It’s been widely reported in the past and leading up to the summer transfer window and next season that Eddie Howe is looking to bolster the Magpies' defensive line, so it makes sense to find Livramento in the rumor mill and close to reaching an agreement with NUFC.

Should the negotiations prove successful, Newcastle United would add Livramento to their first-team squad, providing competition and depth at the right-back position with the Saint automatically getting the RB2 role behind Kieran Trippier.

After the transfer for the acquisition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, yet to be made official pretty much sealed and delivered already, Livramento is the second first-team player arriving in Newcastle ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The other signing this summer, Yankuba Minteh, was sent to Dutch giants Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal earlier in June.