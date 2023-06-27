Daniel Levy panics, Tottenham rush deal for James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur smelled trouble and they decided to rush a deal for James Maddison of Championship-bound Leicester City FC, according to football insider Fabrizio Romano.

In a tweet shared with the free world on Tuesday morning, Romano revealed that “Tottenham have agreed personal terms with James Maddison,” and that both clubs are already talking with “negotiations finally advancing.”

This puts an end to the months-long saga of Maddison rumors linking with Newcastle and Tottenham among other Premier League suitors.

Tottenham have agreed personal terms with James Maddison as negotiations with Leicester are finally advancing — talks are underway.



Understand Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is very active on this deal, trying to get it done as soon as possible.

And everything is ending with a panicking Daniel Levy. That’s correct.

Romano, most interestingly, wrote that as he understands the situation, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is “very active on this deal, trying to get it done as soon as possible.” It’s not hard to see what’s going on here.

After NUFC usurped Tottenham of their Big Six membership this season, the Spurs are indeed entering Panic Mode and trying to do whatever they can as soon as they can without any planning to it—enter signing James Maddison, whatever that means for them, just to keep Newcastle from doing so.

And most probably, in order for them to lure Maddison they have had to pony up much more dough than NUFC ever offered the player, let alone Championship-bound Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Newcastle moved on from this silly game and landed Italy international Sandro Tonali from AC Milan to truly, really, undisputedly, bolster what is about to be a Champions League squad about to play across Europe fighting for the most-coveted trophy in club football.

Oh, and of course, your Magpies have already entered talks for a similarly young (younger, actually) and potentially great player in Southampton’s Tino Livramente for a transfer that could end up costing NUFC all of a measly €20m if all goes according to plan, compared to who-knows-what the Spurs pay Leicester, let alone JM himself.

Always remember to keep calm and carry on, folks. Don’t be a Levy.