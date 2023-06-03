Nottingham Forest confirm Chris Wood permanent transfer

Newcastle United and Chris Wood parted ways last January when the Eddie Howe-led Magpies sent the forward on loan to Nottingham Forest for the second half of the season.

The loan, as we reported back then, included a must-buy clause for Nott Forest to execute in the event of Wood meeting certain criteria. Although there was never an official statement made by either Nott Forest or Newcastle, it’s been reported that the only trigger for the loan deal to turn into a permanent acquisition was for Wood to start three games in his new club.

Wood started five games for Nott Forest and played in two more matches (off the bench) before suffering a season-ending season. If the aforementioned clauses were in fact real (which seems to be the case), then Forest had already used Wood for more games than the agreed-upon criteria, and therefore the deal was nothing-but-confirmed when Wood picked up his injury.

On Friday, June 2, Nottingham Forest finally made an official announcement in which they confirmed Chris Wood's loan deal turning into a permanent move to the club. Among other remarks, the statement included a line reading “Chris Wood’s loan deal from Newcastle United will become permanent from the summer transfer window open date.”

Wood first arrived at Newcastle United in the winter transfer window of 2022 when Howe needed instant-impact reinforcements for his forward line and the Magpies moved swiftly and ruthlessly to acquire the Burnley striker for a hefty £25m then.

It was a bold, risky, overpriced deal for someone not entirely proven that went on to kinda-flop during his 12 months at the club, scoring just five goals through 39 games at Newcastle.

To recoup £15m for such a helping flop thanks to the loan-turned-sale to Nott Forest is surely extraordinary news for a Newcastle organization that, while not in need of any sort of money, will definitely need to keep a close eye on any and every transaction they make going forward in order to maximize their growth and comply with the Financial Fair Play rules.

While leaving a minus-£10m deficit in the Magpies accounts, the truth is that Wood somehow helped Newcastle to avoid getting relegated last season and to kick into high gear this year on their way to clinching a top-4 finish.

Howay Woody, and good luck in your future tricky forestian and endeavors!