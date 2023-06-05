Fabian Schar, Alexander Isak called up for Euro Qualifiers

Two more Newcastle United players will join their teammates in international duty across Europe in mid-June after call-ups for both Switzerland international Fabian Schar and Sweden international Alexander Isak were confirmed a few days ago by their nations.

Schar and Isak are thus expected to join fellow Magpies Sven Botman (the Netherlands), Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier (England), and Joelinton and Bruno (Brazil) in the international scene halfway through this month and before returning to Newcastle to start the pre-season activities.

Das Aufgebot für die nächsten Länderspiele

La convocation pour les prochains matches

I convocati per i prossimi impegni





16.6 20:45

️ Andorra la Vella





19.6 20:45

️ swissporarena, Luzern

ℹ️ Ausverkauft / À guichets fermés / Esaurito pic.twitter.com/l2gkZNl5Fh — Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) May 31, 2023

Fabian Schar has already appeared in 75 games with the Swiss senior national squad. The center-back will return to the international stage trying to get two more caps through June as part of the squad that will try to qualify for the Euro 2024 to be played a year from now.

Switzerland is scheduled to face Andorra and Romania in four days as part of Qualification Group I. Schar and the Swiss Army will start this mini-series on the road visiting Andorra’s capital on Friday, 16th June before returning home to host Romania at Swissporarena in Luzern.

Switzerland Qualifier Games

Andorra v Switzerland — Friday, June 16

Switzerland v Romania — Monday, June 19

Här är truppen till herrlandslagets två kommande matcher!



- | 16 juni på Friends Arena | landskamp

- | 20 juni i Wien | EM-kval



Biljetter till Nya Zeeland https://t.co/O4ykjzGM65 pic.twitter.com/XjZNAZkRph — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) May 31, 2023

Alexander Isak will return to the field donning Swedish threads in a bit over a week when his nation goes on to face New Zealand in a friendly scheduled for Friday, June 16. Contrary to what other nations across Europe will do in mid-June, Sweden is only playing one match part of the Qualifiers for Euro 2024 this summer.

Isak will also be playing at home—like, literally home—if he enters the pitch on the first game as it will take place at the Friends Arena stadium, the one where he began his pro career when at AIK in the nation’s league.

Sweden will then take on Austria, on the road at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna four days later, on June 20. That matchup belongs to the Euro 2024 Qualification Group F, where Sweden has earned three points through two games after losing their debut to Belgium only for the Swede to bounce back and beat Azerbaijan in the second game of the qualifying stage.

Sweden Friendly and Qualifier Game

Sweden v New Zealand (Friendly) — Friday, June 16

Austria v Sweden — Tuesday, June 20