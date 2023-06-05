Callum Wilson named Newcastle United Player of the Month for May

Callum Wilson has been named FUN88 Player of the Month for May, as voted for by the fans of Newcastle United. This marks the second time in as many months for Wilson earning the award, making it back-to-back triumphs after Alexander Isak became the last non-Wilson man to claim the little in-house accolade back in March.

Not happy with scoring eight goals in April, Wilson kept his fuego form active for four more weeks through May scoring three more goals while assisting a bonus one in the MD25 postponed matchup against Brighton when he also added one to the scoreboard putting the ball inside the goal himself.

The England international—recently re-called-up by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions Euro 2024 qualifier games scheduled for mid-June—has become a supremely vital part of Eddie Howe’s mob in what amounted to be the season that saw Newcastle clinch a top-4 finish on their way back to the UEFA Champions League.

Your FUN88 Player of the Month for May...



Congratulations, @CallumWilson! pic.twitter.com/EBr6fgjHgi — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2023

“It was a massive month for us all, and it’s great to secure Champions League football,” Wilson told NUFC.

Wilson thinks Newcastle “had a big month in April,” and the striker acknowledged that “it was important to take that into May and finish the season strongly.” And oh boy, did they do exactly that.

“We had a big week with two games against Brighton and Leicester and it was important to get those points on the board and lock in that top-four place.” Wilson kept on going, saying that “to do it at St. James’ Park in front of our fans made it even more special,” and that the Geordie faithful have been “unreal all season for us.”

Here’s hoping for a good couple of international games in a couple of weeks for Wilson as he returns to the Three Lions contingent after he was left out of Southgate’s last squad back in March.

Congrats, Callum!