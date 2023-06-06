CHN End of the Season Awards: Most Valuable Player

With the 2022/23 Premier League season already in the rearview mirror, this is the perfect time for our staff to hand out some awards for the campaign that was. Throughout the next few days, our staff will be sharing our picks for various season-long awards including our best players, most disappointing performers, best signings, and many others.

Feel free to disagree with us. In fact, we encourage you to call us out on our BS if you hate our takes and to tell us why we are wrong in the comments section below!

First up, we have our writer picks for our best players of the season. Does our staff agree?

Elijah Newsome — Joelinton

I will go ahead and be the guy that says Joelinton is the player of the season. The energy and versatility he brought this season was much needed. At times this season, we saw him play as a number 8, in a double pivot with Bruno, out wide, and even as a striker. In all of those roles he excelled.

As a midfielder he made strides in his defensive decision-making, on offense, his runs were incredibly effective, and overall he brought a fighting spirit to a team that needed it at times throughout the season. From an on-the-pitch perspective, it was nice to see Joelinton build off the confidence he gained last season. His strengths got even stronger and he was able to really showcase that he has improved on some of the knocks he got in the past. He remained a strong player that bullied his way into winning the ball. His dribbling was still great, and we got to see him take more guys on 1v1. Most importantly his finishing improved so much since we first saw him at the club. He is taking more shots, getting into good positions, and scoring goals.

Most importantly though, is that Joelinton the person is clearly one of the most important players at the club. You can tell he is loved by his teammates by the way they speak about him. Fortunately for us, we get to see this as well. All of the behind-the-scenes footage from the club shows how important he is to this group of players and the young (recently called up) Brazillian International is starting to cement himself as the heartbeat of this team. This team is not as successful without Joelinton’s presence on the field and in the locker room

Antonio Losada — Bruno

It wasn’t a bad season from a man playing on one ankle, was it? It had an internal debate trying to decide between Bruno and fellow Brazilian (and soon also fellow international) Joelinton for this pick, but Bruno once more proved vital for Newcastle in making everything work and keeping the team running on a weekly basis. Yes, there are players with flashier numbers and goalscoring/assisting tallies that will clearly outshine those posted up by Bruno, but that doesn’t mean he was as impactful as any other member of the team.

You know the kid is bright when members of the media are starting to cook fake rumors about his potential exit to the shores of Barcelona—of all places. To think that he did everything half-injured and outside of his best position as he would work much better slightly higher up the pitch is just wild. Not every signing will be a hit as massive as Bruno’s is turning out to be, because if that were the case then Newcastle would be winning cups in trebles from next season on without any single soul daring stopping them.

Graeme Bell — Sean Longstaff

Underrated and perhaps underappreciated. Longstaff has been a vital cog in Newcastle’s well-oiled machine. His absence towards the latter end of the season showed just how important he is to the side. He does all the dirty work to allow Bruno, Willock, and Joelinton to shine. He keeps possession ticking along effortlessly and wins the ball back to get Newcastle back on the charge again. His running stats are insane, he covers so much ground.

For me, he’s our MVP and it’s about time more people appreciate what he brings to this side.

Adam Goffin — Kieran Trippier

While Kieran Trippier’s free-kick goal contribution dropped off a bit in his first full season at St James’ Park, his contribution to our overall success certainly did not. Trippier started every single EPL game for the Toon this season and is the natural choice for full-time Club Captain when Jamaal Lascelles likely moves on this summer; a responsibility he has taken on with great pride this year.

Trippier embodies the type of leader Eddie Howe wants in this team. Full of quality, a perfect attitude, and relentless energy and passion on and off the pitch. Trippier is as comfortable on the big occasion as he is in front of the interview cameras. He also has pinpoint accuracy with his right foot, leading to a commendable 7 assists in the league this season.

His dependability, consistency, and leadership skills make Trips a clear choice for our MVP this season. The younger players under his guidance surely couldn’t have a better role model to look up to than him.