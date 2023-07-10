Loris Karius, Paul Dummet sign one-year deals with Newcastle

Newcastle United announced on Sunday the contract extensions of two veterans: goalkeeper Loris Karius and defender Paul Dummett. Both players signed short-term deals running through June 2024.

At 30 years old, Karius initially joined Newcastle in September 2022 on a short-term deal, which was subsequently extended until the end of the season last January.

Karius made his sole appearance for the club during the Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United in February. Prior to his stint at Newcastle, he spent two seasons playing in Turkey before joining Union Berlin for the 2020-21 season.

Veteran left-back Paul Dummett, who has been with the club since the age of nine, has also committed to staying until 2024, making him the longest-serving current player. The club had confirmed in June that contract offers were made to Dummett, Karius, Matt Ritchie, and Mark Gillespie, with Ritchie and Gillespie also confirmed to remain at Newcastle until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Both Dummett and Karius have accepted these offers and have joined their teammates for the start of pre-season training already.

Newcastle will kick off their pre-season games on July 15 with a friendly against Gateshead away from St James’ Park before facing Rangers three days later.