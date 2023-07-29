In the final preseason game part of the Premier League Summer Series, played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Friday, Newcastle United secured a dramatic, stoppage-time 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Eddie Howe fielded a strong starting XI featuring Nick Pope in goal, with Ashby, Lascelles, Dummet, and Targett forming the defensive line. The midfield trio comprised Bruno, Anderson, and Matt Ritchie, while up front, Murphy, newcomer Harvey Barnes, and Wilson led the attacking charge.

From the kickoff, both teams showed intent, with Brighton looking dominant early on. The start saw a few half-chances for both sides, but solid defending and saves from the goalkeepers kept the scoreline level.

Brighton struck first in the second half, with Danny Welbeck capitalizing on a well-worked move to slot the ball past Pope after Dummett whiffed on clearing the ball, giving his side the lead.

However, Newcastle responded valiantly and stepped up their game. With time running out, the Geordie Maradona also known as Elliot Anderson showcased his abilities once again—he’s leaving the USA with four goals and three assists, no least—finding the back of the net with a composed finish to equalize following an error by the Brighton defense.

As the match seemed destined for a draw, Anderson delivered another decisive blow to Brighton’s hopes, this time on a perfectly timed through ball launched by Murphy from the right flank of Newcastle’s own half.

Already in stoppage time, Anderson calmly finished the play sending the Newcastle fans into a frenzy and Brighton to bed.

Newcastle have been resilient, they have been determined to do as much as possible, and they leave North America as the best team competing on the Summer Series with two draws and a victory.

It’s time to get back home now for the Magpies, who will be flying to St James’ Park to host a back-to-back pre-season finale against Fiorentina and Villarreal next weekend before getting their Premier League campaign started at the same venue facing Aston Villa on Aug. 12.

Howay!