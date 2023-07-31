Newcastle United's schedule for August includes Premier League kick-off

We’re past the bulk part of the preseason and about to start enjoy real football in just around a week or so. The lads are back in town, Newcastle will hold their first games at St James’ Park this weekend, and they will embark on the most promising campaign ever just a few days after that.

After earning a couple of draws and a victory on American soil competing in the first-ever Premier League Summer Series and getting named the best team to participate in the little tourney put together by the EPL, the Magpies will try to win the real Premier League and (why not!?) the Champions League, by the time May comes around.

Here’s a little summary of what is ahead and in the Magpies' schedule for the month of August when it comes to the final friendly games and the start of their Premier League affairs.

Sat, Aug. 5: Newcastle vs. Fiorentina

Sun, Aug. 6: Newcastle vs. Villarreal

The lads are mad, but the lads surely love their fans. That’s why NUFC is stagging a back-to-back set of games at SJP this weekend to face two superpowers coming from Italy and Spain on Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t expect to watch a strong starting XI in any of those two particular matches separately, but definitely hope for a full-squad showcase as Eddie Howe will be forced to split the minutes given to their men with the first Premier League game of the campaign taking place just six days after the final game of the so-called “Sela Cup.”

If you’re in Newcastle: attend the games, support the club, and root for the guys. It’s going to be a hella great season, so we gotta start strong and as highly spirited as we can.

Sat, Aug. 12: Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Sat, Aug. 17: Man City vs Newcastle

Thu, Aug. 27: Newcastle vs Liverpool

The Premier League released the schedule for the upcoming 2023/24 season on June 15, so no excuse for you to not know who’s coming to SJP first, brothers and sisters!

NUFC will kick the campaign off at St James’ Park with a home opener against Aston Villa, a team they already faced in the United States with that matchup ending in a cool 3-3 draw.

Following their debut game, the Magpies will have to face the reigning champs Man City away from home and at the Etihad before they wrap up a murderous August by hosting Liverpool right before the final weekend of the month on a midweek matchup.