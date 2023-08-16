Newcastle tracking four left-backs: Cucurella, Hall, Miranda, and Tierney

With two weeks left before the summer transfer window officially shuts down in early September, Newcastle are still tracking four left-backs to bolster their defensive unit for the 2023/24 season.

Jacob Whitehead and Mark Carey of The Athletic revealed the names of the players that are currently being debated by Newcastle United’s staff in order to complete a final signing before the window is closed: Marc Cucurella, Kieran Tierney, Juan Miranda, and Lewis Hall.

The beat reporters made clear that the signing of any of the four aforementioned players “should not be seen as a direct replacement for Dan Burn,” who played on the left side of the defense for most of last season. The signing, however, would add depth to a position in Newcastle’s roster that only features another natural left-back in Matt Targett.

While the new recruit won’t directly replace Dan Burn, who remains “a key member” of the squad, Eddie Howe, is reportedly focusing on a player with more “fluidity in his team’s play.”

Whitehead and Carey believe these players offer a mix of playing styles, but all of them would come with both “passing and ball-carrying abilities.”

Kieran Tierney , though dealing with injuries and competition at Arsenal, could be a valuable option with his “strong attacking play.”

Marc Cucurella, despite a challenging first season at Chelsea, has "excellent composure on the ball" and "prefers to attempt shorter passes."

Lewis Hall, the Academy Player of the Season at CHelsea last year, offers both "attacking and defensive attributes" and he "has shown promise in limited appearances in the Premier League."

Juan Miranda, currently at Betis in Spain, comes with "a penchant for getting forward and scoring," and he "has been watched by Newcastle." However, Miranda's availability could be complicated due to contractual arrangements—Barcelona holds some rights on the player as he's a La Masia product and the Catalan side would be "due 40 percent of any fee via a sell-on clause."

Judging by the rumors and Howe’s comments about the potential addition of new players, it’s fair to assume Newcastle will keep scouring the market and ultimately end up signing a new left-back or at least a left-footed center-back.

The Magpies surely need to bolster a defensive line that was stout last year but lacks some depth amid a plethora of veteran players entering risky age clips in which injuries could happen any minute.