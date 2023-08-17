 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League

CHN Radio BONUS Episode: Sandro Tonali Deep Dive with Martino Puccio

Fact: Tonali looks majestic in black and white

By Elijah Newsome
/ new
this is gonna become one of those iconic photos in the locker room at St. James
| Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

After a stellar debut for the Mags it is only right that we release this bonus episode we recorded earlier in the summer with Martino Puccio. Martino is a lifelong Milan supporter who has been following Tonali for years. He really knows everything there is about Sandro, and he sat down with Elijah to give Newcastle fans a preview of what is to come.

Martino is a regular contributor to The Athletic you can find his work here. He also creates video content on Youtube (Subscribe to his channel), and is a great Twitter follow (especially if you want to see him piss off the entire nation of Italy). You can check out his Twitter @MartinoPuccio.

You can join our CHN Radio Fantasy League here:https://fantasy.premierleague.com. The code to join our league is gs4taz

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

