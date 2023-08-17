Newcastle have an agreement in place to sign Lewis Hall from Chelsea

Taking advantage of Chelsea’s financial constraints and the need of the Blues to unload some players to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules, Newcastle United have reached an agreement with the London side for the transfer of young midfielder Lewis Hall.

Sam Wallace of The Telegraph first reported the news, quoting the fee at “around £28m, with the potential for the sum to increase based on bonuses.”

Although Chelsea had agreed to extend Hall’s contract by six years just a few weeks ago, the Blues have spent so much money through the summer transfer window that they were forced to complete some sales if only to balance their sheets a bit, which are still in the red even though they’ve been massively helped by Saudi Arabia clubs financing the summer splurge even if Chelsea will never admit that shady business.

Chelsea preferred to send the 18-year-old midfielder to a Premier League club on loan in order for him to develop and then play at the peak of his levels once he returned to London, but that was never really going to happen.

Under the stewardship of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, Chelsea has demonstrated its significant financial prowess by shelling out more than £900m in transfer fees, consistently smashing the British transfer record in consecutive transfer windows whether you believe that or not.

The aftermath: Newcastle snatching an Academy product and a supremely talented and young kid in Hall. Gotta love it.

Of course, the minute Newcastle came calling, Hall deemed playing for the Magpies something “too enticing to decline,” prompting him to ditch Chelsea’s extension and instead don the Black & White stripes.

Hall was initially slated for a loan spell at Crystal Palace, according to Wallace, but this plan changed after Chelsea’s unstoppable and uncontrolled record-breaking spending fostered by the acquisition of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Hall will face stout competition for minutes at the left-back position, but he’s coming to bolster the squad more than to instantly take over the starting role in Eddie Howe’s XI.

With the Magpies involved in all possible competitions this season, including a much-anticipated return to the UEFA Champions League, there will definitely be minutes for Hall here and there to start honing his skills and to find a way toward getting more minutes each passing month while Dan Burn and Matt Targett age and naturally make room for him.