Manchester City vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

If you’re not a London hipster, then you know the best possible Premier League matchup these days involve soon-to-be-champions Newcastle United and current-kings Manchester City.

Well, you’re lucky because the Magpies are visiting the Blue Mancunians on Saturday, Aug. 19, for MD2 of the EPL season with the former sitting in first place and the latter in third position with both sides making for a tasty Brighton (in 2nd) sandwich.

Our beloved Eddie Howe held his press conference on Friday, speaking ahead of the Clash of Titans and following NUFC’s triumphal debut last weekend when they demolished Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, who made an immediate impact in their Premier League debuts for the club during the Villa match could feature together on the pitch from the get-go against the Citizens on Saturday if Anthony Gordon gets relegated to coming off the pine in exchange for the former Leicester City winger.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.com

Eddie Howe on facing Manchester City’s challenge:

“Manchester City sets the standard in the Premier League. We’re looking at this game as a chance for us to be at our best and measure ourselves against the best.”

Eddie Howe on the decision to choose Alexander Isak over Callum Wilson:

“It was a tough call. Making decisions that might disappoint someone you have a strong relationship with is difficult. Both players performed well, and we have a long season ahead to rotate and give opportunities.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali’s impact:

“Scoring early in his debut settled Sandro and the team down. His goal was crucial, and I’m hoping this instant connection with the supporters will boost his performance further.”

Eddie Howe on facing Manchester City’s recent success:

“Manchester City’s motivation is evident. Winning the treble and still being hungry to win shows their professionalism. We expect them to be fully prepared, and it will be a good challenge.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s approach:

“We want our players to approach this match with a positive mindset. We’ll focus on Manchester City’s strengths while staying true to our identity. We’re aiming to become a consistent top team in the Premier League.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak’s adaptation:

“Isak’s dealt well with the move and the expectations. He’s shown his quality and handled the pressure. His previous experiences have helped him settle quickly into the squad.”

Eddie Howe on selection decisions:

“I analyze each game independently. It’s not about picking the same team that won. It’s about understanding the game’s nature and adjusting our lineup accordingly.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s goals:

“We’re determined to showcase our identity while countering Manchester City’s strengths. We have a clear vision to become a strong force in the Premier League.”

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali:

“Their immediate impact on their debuts shows their quality. They’ve added depth to our squad, and their contributions have been vital.”

Eddie Howe on expectations for the Manchester City match:

“It’s a prime opportunity for us to prove ourselves. Our players will step onto the field with positivity and a belief in their abilities.”

