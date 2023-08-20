 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Willock’s Day

By CATI_1836
/ new
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

On August 20, 1999, Joseph George Willock was born in Waltham Forest.

Happy Birthday, Joe!

More From Coming Home Newcastle

Newcastle News 24/7

Loading comments...