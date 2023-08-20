Adidas set to become Newcastle’s kit supplier next season

Adidas is poised to take over as the new kit partner for Newcastle United, succeeding Castore, according to leaked footage revealing the partnership in the soon-to-be-released episodes of NUFC’s Amazon Prime documentary.

The leak involved the early release of episodes three and four of the doc “We Are Newcastle United” on Saturday, Aug. 19, when the official release of such episodes was scheduled to take place a few days later.

Adidas, in fact, teased the new sponsorship deal by publishing a cryptic, black-and-white picture on Twitter with “01.09.23” and the brand’s logo in the same color scheme.

The German manufacturer will replace the current supplier Castore, whose contract was originally set to extend until 2027. However, their deal with Newcastle included an early-termination agreement that the Magpies will activate in order to sign the new and more lucrative contract with Adidas.

A clear hint at the impending partnership emerged when Adidas tweeted a teaser reading “Coming Soon,” accompanied by the distinctive Newcastle colors. This was accompanied by the date scheduled for the release of the final episode of a documentary.

In response, Newcastle tweeted the ‘eyes’ emoji, further fueling the anticipation.

The last Adidas kits donned by Newcastle players were during the triumphant Championship-winning season of 2009/10. Long-time members of the Toon Army, though, might have even fonder memories of the partnership between the two behemoth organizations going all the way back to the 90s and early aughts, when Newcastle were a true powerhouse.

In the leaked episodes, a high-profile delegation of Newcastle staffers including Amanda Staveley, Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani, Darren Eales, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Peter Silverstone, can be seen finalizing the agreement with Adidas. The deal, touted as the most substantial commercial arrangement ever secured by Newcastle United, is projected to generate substantial revenues, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of pounds for the club throughout its duration.

Beyond the prestige the three stripes will add to the club, the agreement is set to provide a sizable financial boost for Newcastle in terms of revenue, with an eye on compliance with the ever-important Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, in this case by way of enhancing their commercial earnings.

This move is particularly crucial given the club’s lag behind other Big Six teams during the tenure of owner Mike Ashley. The current contract inked with Castore is estimated to have been valued at around £7m per year, while a deal such as Tottenham Hotspur’s with Nike reportedly commands the Spurs a sweet £30m per season, something Newcastle will be aiming to get putting pen to paper for their new sponsorship deal with Adidas.