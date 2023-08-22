OFFICIAL: Newcastle get Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Newcastle United have reached a season-loan agreement with Chelsea to add Lewis Hall to their squad for the 2023/24 season, the Magpies announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The deal includes an obligation for Newcastle to make the transfer permanent next summer based on performance-based criteria, although it’s believed that the benchmarks are easy to reach and won’t put any obstacle in the way of the loan becoming a permanent deal.

It's in your blood. pic.twitter.com/gbIg7hggdP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 22, 2023

The Athletic reported the figures of the operation, quoting the operation at “£28m, plus £7m on add-ons.” Newcastle used a loan-then-transfer structure in order to avoid any potential issues while trying to abide by the Financial Fair Play rules and restrictions.

Hall, an 18-year-old full-back and lifelong Magpies fan, marks the club’s fifth acquisition this summer. He will wear the 20 shirt at St. James’ Park and he follows the arrivals of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, and Harvey Barnes.

All incoming transfers considered, per Transfermarkt figures, have NUFC spending north of €150m this summer while cashing in about €45m mostly thanks to the sales of Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood.

Hall, a Chelsea Academy graduate and Academy Player of the Year last season comes to Newcastle having already 12 senior appearances for the Blues in his bag, including starts in both Premier League clashes against the Magpies last campaign.

Speaking to NUFCTV, Hall said that he and his family “are Newcastle fans,” and that the Magpies are “a big club.”

Quoth Hall: “There’s so many talented players and we’ve got the Champions League now as well so there’s many different competitions that I know the team will be wanting to do well in, and hopefully get a trophy or two as well.”

Hall finished his brief interview by saying that he “can’t wait to get started.”

Eddie Howe, who revealed the transfer for Hall a few days ago before it became official (but following multiple leaks and reports already talking about it outside of the club HQ), expressed his delight about the new addition to his squad.

“Hall is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it’s very pleasing to secure him,” Howe said. The manager is happy after the Magpies go to add “a player of his quality, versatility, and high potential.”

Howay Lewis!