Newcastle United has sent ostracized winger Ryan Fraser to second-tier Southampton on a season-long loan deal, the club announced on Friday.

Fraser, closer to the wrong side of 30 than his peak years, spent the greater part of last season demoted to the reserve team of Newcastle after he and Eddie Howe clashed.

Fraser and Howe shared the locker room at Bournemouth years ago, and both reunited in Newcastle. Fraser was unexpectedly relegated to the U21 squad last year, sparking speculation about his future with the club.

The forward’s commitment to impress Howe was dubious and raised concerns about his dedication to the game within the Magpies organization. His alleged request to leave the club emerged in January, with interest from lower-tier Premier League clubs for a loan deal, which is now the pathway out of Newcastle the player has found.

Fraser’s demotion was influenced by advisors, aligning with Howe’s emphasis on squad unity. Sources close to Fraser deny training decline and stress his aspiration to regain a first-team position, although that never happened and, in reality, never felt close to being the case nor Fraser’s reality.

The Scotland international arrived at Newcastle in 2020 from Bournemouth and is now moving on to greener, lower-lever pastures.

Fraser still has two years left in his deal with NUFC, making £70k per week.

In his first interview as a Saint, Fraser said “[Newcastle’s situation] made me even more motivated, if that’s even possible.”

Fraser is “so happy” about the transaction, stating “I love football, I love playing football, obviously things have happened up there that no one knows about, so everyone can jump to conclusions and have their own thoughts on what’s happened.”

The old winger will finally get his chance of playing sizable minutes for a Championship-level side this season.