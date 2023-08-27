Newcastle vs. Liverpool - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points

Liverpool and Krying Klopp are visiting St James’ Park for the first time this season on Sunday.

You can expect goals because the Reds have bagged at least one in all of their last 32 games against Newcastle played at home and on the road. In fact, there’s only been a goalless draw between both squads getting back to 1974, though it’s also true that that 0-0 stalemate happened as recently as in Dec. 2020.

Liverpool enter Sunday on a six-game unbeaten streak against NUFC when playing at SJP, something the Magpies would be glad to bring to an end when the ball gets rolling this evening and we enjoy some 117 minutes of actual football, injury-time included under the new rules of the famed Premier League.

It’s reasonable to think Newcastle can beat Klopp and his Minions. Playing at SJP under Eddie Howe the boys won 11 games last year drawing six and losing only two. Yes, one of those defeats was inflicted by the own Pool, but it’s still an 11-6-2 record, so you gotta believe.

You can read everything Howe had to say here, as part of our pre-match coverage.

Probable Lineups

The Guardian prediction at the upcoming Starting XIs from the Magpies and the Reds is in, so let’s go through what could be coming from Newcastle’s Eddie Howe.

Lineup Notes

Not Available: Willock (hamstring), Krafth (knee), Manquillo (groin)

Talking Points

It’s hella chalky for The Guardian, and it’s hella no-Gordon for me. Other than flipping Anthony Gordon for Harvey Barnes in the starting XI, I’d keep everything untouched.

Yes, Newcastle dropped their last Premier League game against superpower Man City last weekend. Liverpool is not on par with the reigning champs, though, so no reason for fixing what is surely not broken.

The midfield has a bunch of options but at the end of the day deploying Joelinton, Tonali, and Bruno feels like the best possible trio and a balanced one at it.

This is also the second-to-last game to be played before the first international break and the last one before the boys know their Champions League group-stage fate. Next in line is Brighton, which is a good-not-great squad that should allow Howe to make some rotations if needed.

Blast Pool, Rest Later.

CHN Predicted Lineup

GK Pope

DEF Trippier - Schar - Botman - Burn

MID Tonali - Bruno - Joelinton

WNG Almiron - Barnes

FWD Isak

Newcastle XI

Liverpool XI

Date : Sunday, August 27th

: Sunday, August 27th Kick-off : 16:30 BST / 11:30 EST

: 16:30 BST / 11:30 EST Location: St James’ Park, Newcastle (England)

Howay the Lads!