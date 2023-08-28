Elliot Anderson called up by Scotland for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Newcastle United midfielder and former England underage international Elliot Anderson has been handed a spot in Scotland’s senior squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers game the Scottish contingent will play against Cyprus on Sep. 8th.

This will mark Anderson’s debut at the senior international level after playing for the youth ranks of England. Scotland will in a great plot twist, face the Three Lions at Hampden Park on Sep. 12. LOL.

Steve Clarke, Scotland’s manager, noted that Anderson is “a capable player,” and that he is “performing well for his club.”

Anderson has progressed through the Scottish age groups at different levels (topping at U-21) as well as performed for the England U-19 squad, and according to Clark that “caught their attention along the way.” Anderson faced a decision to choose between Scotland and England, but he ultimately opted for those up north after having conversations with both his family and Clarke.

Steve Clarke on giving Elliott Anderson a call-up to the Scotland squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus and friendly against England pic.twitter.com/HnT1B5EW5k — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 28, 2023

Born in Tyne and Wear, and a product of the Newcastle academy, Anderson initially received a call-up from England’s U-19s in 2021. Nevertheless, he reverted to representing Scotland at that age level, marking his debut for Scotland’s U-21 squad towards the end of the 2021-22 season while being on loan at Bristol Rovers of the English League One where his breakout as a pro player started.

The 2022-23 season saw Anderson step up, with the young Geordie appearing in 27 matches for Newcastle, starting in six of those across different competitions. In the current season, he has continued to make appearances as a substitute in all three of their fixtures after putting on a great set of outings through the preseason.

Howay, Elliot!