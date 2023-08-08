OFFICIAL: Newcastle sign Tino Livramento from Southampton

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Newcastle United have made the official announcement regarding the acquisition of 20-year-old midfielder Tino Livramento from Southampton.

The last reported fee, which the club deemed “undisclosed” in their note, was quoted at £40m by David Ornstein of The Athletic when he first broke the news of the agreement between both clubs last week.

Livramento has signed a five-year deal to play for the Magpies through the end of the 2027-28 season, aiming at establishing himself as the starting right-back of the team by then as the role is now firmly occupied by England international and face of the New Newcastle Kieran Trippier.

Speaking to NUFC.TV, Tino said that he’s “thrilled” to have joined Newcastle and that he is “eagerly anticipating the experience of performing in front of the supporters.”

Livramento has been seen at the club’s facilities and already attending matches played of late by the team at St. James’ Park, namely those part of the Sela Cup against Fiorentina and Villarreal this past weekend.

Instead of coming in trying to fight against Trippier, Livramento has stated that he hopes “to learn from Kieran Trippier” and that having the veteran wing-back around is “another big thing for me.”

“Hopefully, [Trippier] teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back,” Livramento said.

Discussing the latest addition to his squad, manager Eddie Howe was quoted on the club’s official note saying of Tino that he is “a very talented young player” and that the former Saints defender has “an exciting future ahead of him.”

Even though he’s just 20, Howe thinks Tino “already has lots of attributes,” although the coach acknowledged the right-back “also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team.”

As we reported in past stories following news popping up as this saga unfolded, negotiations between NUFC and Southampton have been ongoing since June and the final agreement and announcement were only delayed because of Chelsea’s involvement after they introduced a sell-on fee clause in Tino’s contract with the Saints.

Livramento’s time with Southampton was limited last season due to recovery from an ACL injury, although he returned to action in May and has been part of Southampton’s pre-season preparations. He should be fit and ready to go on the Premier League season gets rolling next weekend.

Welcome home, Tino!