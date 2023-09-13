Bruno Guimaraes “very close” to signing Newcastle’s contract extension

Newcastle United might be on the verge of announcing some very special and extraordinary news for the Magpie fans around the world, folks.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, writing in his newsletter on Wednesday, Sept. 13, “Negotiations are at an advanced stage for Bruno Guimaraes to sign a new contract.”

The journalist added that while there are still “some details to be clarified,” both parties are “very close” to reaching a final agreement. If Romano’s information is right, then talks will keep going this month after players and agents return to work from the international break, with one of the main issues delaying the contract signing being a potential release clause yet to be decided.

Romano’s scribe Ben Jacobs shared more information about the future extension of Guimaraes’ contract at Newcastle on Tuesday.

He first reported that Bruno Guimaraes is “really close” to signing a new contract extension, and he also revealed that the new deal could keep Bruno linked to NUFC “until 2028.”

As Jacobs points out in his report, Newcastle might add a release clause to Bruno’s contract, which would go “against Newcastle’s policy since PIF took majority control of the club,” considering there have been no such clauses added into any of the contracts signed by the new owners since they arrived in October 2021.

The final decision will fall on Guimaraes, though, who will “have to decide” if it’s better to agree to add the clause in the deal or not. Obviously, adding it would give him some leverage but in the case of the clause getting baked into his deal, Jacobs’ sources told him that it’s expected to be “in excess of £100m,” and on par with the values paid for other no. 6 in the market this past summer (read: Declan Rice).

Guimaraes is currently “very happy” at Newcastle, wrote Jacobs, even though he said there were some “doubts” about his contract situation through the summer.

Bruno is not actively thinking about moving to another club any time soon and Jacobs reported that “would only change” if Newcastle fail “to build on last season” and “[do not] get regular European football.”

Another interesting piece of business to consider here is also how Bruno’s wage demands would be handled by Newcastle, as the club has been “keen not to break their wage structure,” wrote Jacobs, and “don’t plan to do so before they see if they can back up last season.”