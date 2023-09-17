Callum Wilson signs new deal, scores in Newcastle’s win over Brentford

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson agreed to a one-year contract extension to remain at the club through June 2025 ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Brentford and the England international celebrated by scoring the game-winning goal from the spot in the Magpies 1-0 victory over the Bess.

NUFC announced Wilson’s extension on Friday, mere hours before Newcastle hosted Brentford for MD5 of the Premier League and less than a week from the club’s debut in the UEFA Champions League.

The English international, donning the coveted number nine jersey for the Magpies, is now set to grace St. James’ Park until the summer of 2025. This landmark deal ensures that Wilson continues his prolific spell on Tyneside since his arrival from AFC Bournemouth back in September 2020.

Wilson arrived in Newcastle in September 2020 from AFC Bournemouth and quickly solidified himself as the Magpies' no. 9 bagging 40 goals scored in 79 league appearances for United before Saturday. After his penalty goal this weekend, Wilson is sitting at a pretty 41 goals through 80 games, making him one of the most prolific goalscorers of the past four seasons.

This campaign, Wilson has already scored three goals in five games logging just 186 minutes of playing time, which yields an average of a goal every 37 minutes. After scoring on Saturday, Wilson became the all-time fifth-leading goalscorer in the Premier League for Newcastle, tied at 41 with Les Ferdinand.

The four players ahead of Wilson are Shola Ameobi and Andrew Cole (both with 43 goals), Peter Beardsley (47), and the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history Alan Shearer (148).

After signing his extension, Callum Wilson told NUFC.tv “I’m delighted to extend my time here. It’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door, and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction.”

Following Newcastle’s triumph over Brentford on Saturday, Wilson acknowledged the struggles the Magpies have gone through for the past few games (they had lost three in a row following a season-opening win against Aston Villa), saying “For the fans, yes, there was anxiousness.” although he then cracked a joke adding “Pressure is for tires—for me, practice in training and on a matchday... it’s just repetition, stay composed.”

Howay!